Atif Aslam, Aima Baig's ' PSL Anthem 7' streaming on Youtube: Watch

The PSL 7 anthem grabbed the attention of netizens with Atif Aslam and Aima Baig's beautiful performance.

The song is out on YouTube now and has garnered around 2 million views within 24 hours.

Netizens might have disliked the song but the Taj-Dar -e-Haram singer looked fabulous.

Atif and Aima have once again rocked the stage with their mesmerizing voices.



Aima sported different outfits for every scene and was looking gorgeous as ever, dancing away to the beats of the music.

Take A Look: