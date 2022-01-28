Saba Qamar 'lost in deep thoughts' in recent photoshoot: See

Starlet Saba Qamar looked thoughtful as ever on a sunny Friday afternoon with a parrot sitting on her, throwing a treat to her fan-base.

During the peak of the pandemic, Saba exuded regal vibes all hopeful about life as she admired the natural beauty hence taking precautions all masked up.

The Manto starlet took to her Instagram handle and shared snapshots from her day and penned it, “Look for the magic in every moment.”





The vision was very gripping as the actress soaked in the sun with her hair open and a beige coat added more effect to the picture smiling away.

Sporting a no-makeup look Saba surely was appreciated for her natural glow.

Fans wondered what was going on in Qamar’s mind as she was all smiles contemplating over something.