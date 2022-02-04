Naimal Khawar Khan drools over hubby Hamza Ali Abbasi in sweet post: See

Adored couple Hamza Ali Abbasi and Naimal Khawar Khan enthrall fans with their love once again where the latter utters words of appreciation for her husband.



The couple tied the knot in an intimate wedding affair back in 2019 and since then have been living a life full of bliss.

Sharing a cute yet candid picture on IG, the Anaa actress wrote, “Grateful for this man, for his gentleness, his softness, and his care. Alhamdulillah.”





In the picture, the lovebirds were spotted dining in a restaurant beating the chilly winter vibes.

For Naimal, Hamza has been a source of immense support and will always remain her one and only.