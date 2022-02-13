Saboor Aly, Ali Ansari flaunt their romance at a post-wedding dinner: See

Newlyweds Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari who tied the knot in an intimate ceremony last month left fans to go gaga as they gave insights into their mushy bond on social media.

The lovebirds served major couple goals as they were seen enjoying with their showbiz friends at post-wedding dinner.

It was surely a lovely evening and the duo looked happy on being together as they posed intimately, a treat to sore eyes.

Sharing the scintillating snaps on Instagram, the Fitrat actress wrote, “A hand to hold and a reason to believe”.





This one statement had a lot of love hidden in it.

For the dinner get-together, Saboor turned heads in a gold hue net saree paired with a signature jewelry set.

While Ali Ansari looked dapper in a dress shirt and pants.