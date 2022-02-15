Sonya Hussyn’s biggest dream comes true, emotional video goes viral: Watch

Actress Sonya Hussyn who recently purchased her first ever house for her parents, teared up as she broke the happy news to her family with a sweet treat.

Her parents took pride in Sonya’s undivided love and dedication to them and was showered with love and blessings.

It was an emotional moment as they embraced and hugged their loving daughter.

Turning to Instagram, the Saraab actress shared the most precious moments of her life with her loved ones which cuts to her family arriving at the new property clicking breathtaking pictures.

They served as an example of one happy family.

Giving her post a lengthy caption, Sonya wrote, “Every child has a dream since childhood to build their parents a house if nothing else. A house they can truly call their own.”

“ My biggest wish has finally come true. Memory that I will cherish till my last breath.”

Sonya proved to be the ‘best daughter’ any parent could dream of.







