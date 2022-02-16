Hadiqa Kiani touches upon her ‘ first marriage’ experience

The super talented singer Hadiqa Kiani, whose personal life has always remained a mystery finally came up with details about her marriage and the dark sides.

Netizens have always remained curious about the stunner’s married life.

In an appearance at Good Morning Pakistan, the Hona Tha Pyar singer said, “My first marriage was completely an arranged marriage. He was a 3D animator. He was making my video in the 90's and he fell in love with me. One of our common friends helped him to send a proposal for me. My family agreed to the proposal because they were already looking for a proposal for me.”

“The major collapse in my marriage was his mother, she had a problem with my music. We lived together for 5.5 years and after that we parted our ways” added Hadiqa.

“The biggest mistake I made in my life was that when I was engaged to him I wasn’t much happy and satisfied with it but during this time period he tried to attempt suicide which changed my mind. I thought that a person who’s trying to kill himself in a fear of losing me, will surely take care of me for the whole life but this wasn’t the reality. From the first day of our marriage till we separated, I was just pleasing him.”

Before signing off, Kiani stated, “It was a very difficult time in my life. After our separation, I was still waiting for him to come back so that I can forgive him but unfortunately things didn’t settled down.”