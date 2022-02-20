Rahat Fateh Ali Khan tests positive for COVID-19 once again

Singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan has contracted the novel coronavirus in Dubai hours after testing negative in Pakistan.

This came as a shock to his fans and the legend himself could not believe his eyes after seeing the report.

Rahat will be quarantined in Dubai for a period of 10 days.

Details as to why the Zaroori Tha crooner headed to Dubai remain unknown but what is now the matter of concern is that the pandemic once again took a toll upon him.

With the wave dying down in some cities and intensifying in others the pandemic situations needs to be addressed.

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan lovers are praying for his speedy recovery.