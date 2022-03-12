Meesha Shafi drops soulful track honoring women: Watch

Renowned Pakistani artist Meesha Shafi has released a melodious surprise track titled Rajkumari to mark Women's Day.

The song has a synthetic and organic touch to it while the chorus gives the 80’s disco vibe altogether.

The music video has a royal feel with several symbolic elements representing women from various walks of life.

It is a tribute to all the females out there who strive to rewrite their destiny with a desire not only to survive, but to thrive in the dark world.

Rajkumari is here to assure all women that standing up for oneself and taking the crown is synonymous to what is rightfully theirs.

A pregnant woman is also in the scene who caresses her belly and realizes she holds the key to the future.

Shafi’s eyes speak along with the words as she raps and feels for the women of today.

The song is streaming on YouTube and has garnered around 23,000 views in just a span of four days.

