Urwa Hocane, Farhan Saeed reunite after long seperation?

Urwa Hocane and Farhan Saeed excite fans with their reported reconciliation

The celebrity couple Farhan Saeed and Urwa Hocane are reportedly back together post staying disassociated for a long time

Back in 2020, social media was abuzz with rumours about their alleged divorce and despite all of this neither of them came forward to confirm or deny their split.

“Urwa and Farhan have sorted out their matter and problems and attended Zara Noor Abbas’s birthday bash together” said a source.

The duo who tied the knot in 2016 have decided to give it another try.

A fan page called Farhanography shared a clip addressing the pair’s reconciliation which is going viral online.











