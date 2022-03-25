Ayeza Khan, Danish Taimoor give love meaning in recent click: See

Danish Taimoor and Ayeza Khan's love blossoms each day

Actress Ayeza Khan sets major fashion aspirations as she vacays with husband Danish Taimoor in Turkey, showcasing major couple goals

The pair left fans awestruck with their dazzling chemistry and bond as they posed together amidst scenic backdrops like the cloudy sky.

Sharing the jaw-dropping clicks on Instagram, the Koi Chand Rakh actress penned the post with cute words, “Love is the answer.”





Khan was a sight to behold in high waist jeans paired with a black tee and a striped coat to beat off the Istanbul chills while Taimoor donned a red jacket with black jeans.

Their viral photos have received a lot of likes and fans reacted positively to them.