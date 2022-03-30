Daily Jang
Daily Jang
Entertainment

Muneeb Butt, Aiman Khan invited as guests to grand launch of store

By Zainab Nasir|March 30, 2022
Muneeb Butt, Aiman Khan invited as guests to grand launch of store
Muneeb Butt and AimAN khan flaunt their love at store launch 


The much-loved couple Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt who are avid social media users were seen together at the opening of store R-SHEEN at liberty market, Lahore.

Khan and Butt made a dazzling entry as celebrity guests at the star-studded event.

Exclusive pictures from their visit have leaked online and fans cannot stop gushing over them.

Muneeb Butt, Aiman Khan invited as guests to grand launch of store

Khan looked gorgeous in a dark blue desi outfit as she posed hand-in-hand with her beloved husband.

please wait while file is uploading on server

While Butt wore a black shalwar kameez gazing lovingly at wifey. 

They were the first one to grace the ribbon-cutting part.

More From Entertainment