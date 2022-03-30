Muneeb Butt, Aiman Khan invited as guests to grand launch of store

Muneeb Butt and AimAN khan flaunt their love at store launch





The much-loved couple Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt who are avid social media users were seen together at the opening of store R-SHEEN at liberty market, Lahore.

Khan and Butt made a dazzling entry as celebrity guests at the star-studded event.

Exclusive pictures from their visit have leaked online and fans cannot stop gushing over them.

Khan looked gorgeous in a dark blue desi outfit as she posed hand-in-hand with her beloved husband.

While Butt wore a black shalwar kameez gazing lovingly at wifey.

They were the first one to grace the ribbon-cutting part.