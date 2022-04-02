Daily Jang
Hira Mani's over dance moves invite criticism

By Zainab Nasir|April 02, 2022
Star Hira Mani, who jumped on to the Pasoori bandwagon received backlash for her dance on the much adored song.

Her over-acting, uneasy posture and bold dressing landed her in trouble as the netizens criticized her.

Hira was all excited grooving to the beats and shared a glimpse on her Instagram handle captioning,” Makeup forever.”


She was spotted sitting cross-legged in a casual dress, a white tee and beige jeans as her long tresses moved along, having a whale of a time.

Her favourite makeup artist was seen in the background.

The public called her out for being aged and a mother of two should not be doing such over dances. 

While another thought her to be high on drugs.

