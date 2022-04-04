Here's how Arez Ahmed proposed to ladylove Hiba Bukhari

Hiba Bukhari spills all on how Arez Ahmed popped in the marriage question

Actress Hiba Bukhari, who surprised her fan-base with her sudden engagement to Arez Ahmed, revealed the way the latter asked her hand in marriage.



The couple tied the knot in a beautiful and intimate wedding event and headed to Sri Lanka for their honeymoon.

In an interview with Independent Urdu, the Silsilay actress said, “We had already done two projects together and were friends but during the shoot of Inteha e Ishq, Arez asked her if I would marry him.”

“ I thought he was not serious and told him that he should talk to his parents first” revealed the starlet.

“ But Arez was serious, our families met and we got married.”