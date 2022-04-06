Here's what Urwa Hocane spilled about drama 'Parizaad'

Star Urwa Hocane revealed some interesting behind-the-scene facts about the drama Parizaad.

The drama became a blockbuster with Ahmed Ali Akbar in the lead role.

Appearing on Ramzan transmission show with Ahsan khan, the Rangreza actress said, "Parizaad was shot in Ramadan last year and the cast and crew enjoyed observing fasts and taking iftar together.”

"Shoots are good during Ramadan as work keeps you busy and you do not focus on the fact that you are not eating and drinking."

Further adding, "Ramadan does not mean that you change your routine but adjusting your work along with fasting is the true spirit."