Mariyam Nafees's bridal jora simple yet exquisite? deets inside

Star Mariyam Nafees, who got hitched to the love of her life Amaan Ahmed, has a unique story behind her wedding outfit.



Mariyam and her husband were guests at the Ramadan transmission where the former talked about her dress.

In the chat, she said, "I decided not to wear a designer outfit at my wedding. My mother-in-law selected the colour for me and my sister helped me in designing it."

"I do not believe in spending over a million rupees for a dress I would wear for only a day," added Nafees.

The couple had an intimate Nikkah and Barat event in presence of close family members and celebrated their Walima at an orphanage.

