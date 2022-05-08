Daily Jang
Peek into Alizeh Shah's laid-back style: See

By Zainab Nasir|May 08, 2022
Star Alizeh Shah stuns fans with yet another style statement as she shares glimpses on social media.

Shah, who has been prone to a lot of criticism, was not afraid to give major fashion inspo.

The Ehd-e-Wafa starlet took to Instagram and posted insights into her casual look and penned it with a catchy caption saying, "Save the ocean."


Wearing a white tee and a pair of blue jeans, Shah looked glamorous with minimal makeup and long tresses. 

This time the Tanaa Baana actress was lauded for her inexhaustible beauty. 

