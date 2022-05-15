Saboor Aly turns heads in lace saree: See Photos

Actress Saboor Aly proved her love for fashion as she exudes elegance in a white lace saree on social media.



The white see-through dress was designed by Farah Talib Aziz and Saboor pulled it off with grace.

Taking to Instagram, the Fitrat starlet shared the gorgeous clicks on Instagram with the caption, "Life is short. Let my pallu be long."





In the accessories department, she opted for a gold necklace and earrings and styled her hair to perfection.

The diva looked all glammed up as if she was attending a wedding.

Saboor tied-the knot with her man-love Ali Ansari this year and often updates fans not only on her style but also her happy married life.