Sajal Aly sends prayers to her aunt-in-law amidst cancer treatment: See

Actress Sajal Aly did not go bitter about her ex in-laws after divorce from Ahad Raza Mir as she extended best wishes to the latter’s aunt on her cancer journey.

Sajal has not cut down any ties with her former family and sets an example that kindness prevails.

Taking to Instagram, Saba had shared a picture before her chemotherapy writing, "Who knew there’s a haircut called pre-chemo haircut? Step 2 [of treatment] is to pretend you like it."





To this, the Yakeen Ka Safar actress got emotional and responded, "Lots of prayers for your health and strength. May Allah protect you always. Ameen.''

Saba appreciated the kind words and said, "JazakAllah for your beautiful prayer. I really appreciate it. May Allah reward your kindness."

Despite whatever might have caused the divorce, families are trying their best not to detach themselves from each other.

The couple have not come up with any statement regarding their separation.