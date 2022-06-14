Iqra Aziz epitome of grace, elegance in traditional luxury lawn: Watch endorsement

Pakistani diva Iqra Aziz is a beauty in luxury lawn as she mesmerizes her 8.4 million followers with jaw-dropping photoshoot.

Iqra modeled for the brand Manarabymaria to promote it and its latest offerings.

The Suno Chanda actress shared insights from her purely desi look, acting as major fashion inspo and in the caption wrote, "MANARA X KAHF unstitched luxury lawn features elegant designs based in a diverse color palette, rich embroideries and feminine cuts."





She added, "It takes inspiration from the picturesque valley of Kashmir. Check out the entire range of festive designs for the upcoming Eid this season."

Iqra wore a stunning white traditional outfit with pink embroidery, acing the walk as she flaunted the dress.

In the accessories department, Iqra went for gold big earrings and a neck piece with hair styled neat.

Stylist Maria Asif Baig made her look gorgeous and natural in that fully embellished outfit.











