Ushna Shah not single, dating professional golfer

Ushna Shah not single, dates professional golfer

Actress Ushna Shah is in love with a lucky pro-golfer Hamza Yamin as she confirms the big news on social media.

Shah has set her standards high in terms of the ideal man with Yamin being the son of Chairman Asia Pacific Gold Federation Taimur Hassan Yamin.

Taking to Instagram, the Parizaad star shared lovely clicks with her one under the stunning blue sky and the clear waters captioning, "Could you be my escort cause just like them two door Fords, damn they don’t make em like you no more."





The diva looked very much happy sporting a smile, leaving many of her secret admirers heartbroken.

Her industry friends congratulated and wished her the best.