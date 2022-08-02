Ahad Raza Mir turns chef for 'Resident Evil' co-stars: Check Out

Actor Ahad Raza Mir flaunts his culinary talents on sets of debut Hollywood film Resident Evil.

The star has become the talk of the town due to some bold scenes and now is already on to his second English project.

Raza Mir is a good cast member as he treats his co-stars to some desi food.

Being the cook for the day, the Yakeen Ka Safar star makes mouth-watering Chicken Karahi and qeema.





The clip from the sets have instantly gone viral and the actor clad in wintery attire beats the cold cooking away and in between does his cute commentary.



After being prone to much controversy surrounding divorce with Sajal Aly, he has made up for it with epic cookery.











