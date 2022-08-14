Bilal Abbas Khan, Sajal Aly to share screen space in Nadeem Baig direction 'Kashaf'

Celebrities like Sajal Aly and Bilal Abbas Khan, whose on-screen chemistry has always been fan favorite, are once again coming back together for a project.

Following entertainers like O Rangreza and Khel Khel Mein, the duo will be now seen in a Nadeem Baig directorial titled Kashaf.

The project is going to be a Humayun Saeed production and the script is that of veteran actor cum writer Mohammed Ahmed.

As per reports, Kashaf has a unique storyline that will leave a lasting impact on the audience out there while other details remain under wraps.

Aly and Khan have a very good friendship and extremely like working with each other.

Kashaf marks the Yakeen Ka Safar star's second collaboration with Nadeem and their first one being the mega-hit drama Sinf-e-Aahan, where she essayed the role of a lady cadet Rabia Safeer.











