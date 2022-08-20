Hania Amir has THIS unique take on marriage

Actress Hania Amir appeared as a guest on Fuchsia Magazine where she shared her though process on the institution of marriage and personal life in detail.

To note, Hania is a victim of a broken home and continues to earn as an actress to cater to the needs.

In the candid chat, the Parwaaz Hai Junoon star revealed, "I am the man of my house since my parents got separated and my sister is very young."

"So I took on the responsibility of the whole family once I started work."

She added, "I want someone in my life who can take care of things for me and I could trust and be a little laid-back in life with him."

Hania then signed off saying, "Love should be two-sided and not just a one-street way because selfless love mean you do not value yourself. There should be a give and take from both ends."

She and singer Asim Azhar made headlines for a long time with their speculated affair but later got caught up in great controversy after parting ways.











