Behroze Sabzwari says Syra Yousuf is 'still my daughter'

Behroze Sabzwari is being applauded for supporting Syra Yousuf even after her separation from his son

Behroze Sabzawari recently opened up about his relationship with Syra Yousuf, his former daughter-in law.

During an interview with Fuchsia magazine, Behroze said: “Syra is my daughter even now. If their chemistry wasn’t compatible, we can’t do anything about it, this is up to God."

"All the people who trolled us, that was a difficult time for us to go through, it was harsh for Shahroz, Syra and for the families," he added.

Behroze further said: "It was a very personal matter but people think they have a right over us, it’s not like that, we all have a personal life and social media has destroyed lives.”

He further went on to say: “I asked Syra many times to get settle down…why not…I am standing behind you.”

According to the veteran actor, Syra is still family, just like her daughter with Behroze's son Shahroz Sabzwari.

Syra and Shahroz got married back in 2012, but the marriage didn’t work out and the couple parted ways in February 2020.