Rahat Fateh Ali Khan puts stage on fire in London, stands up for appeal

Renowned singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan performed to a sold-out crowd of nearly 20,000 music lovers at London’s O2 Arena.

During the event, the O Re Piya hit-maker highlights the urgent needs of funds for Pakistan's flood relief efforts.

Clips and snaps from the glitzy concert have gone viral in no time.





The qawwal earnestly said, "Pakistan is surrounded by a natural disaster of the kind and size it has never seen before. I appeal to the artist community to help those who have been left with nothing but poverty and helplessness. They need our assistance."

He also introduced his son Shah Zaman Ali Khan to the audience as his new band member.

This was Fateh Ali Khan's third iconic performance at the London venue and has also signed an exclusive agreement with Salman's company, PME Entertainment.







