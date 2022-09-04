Azekah Daniel walks out of talk show in tears; Here's why

Pakistani actress Azekah Daniel felt totally degraded after being mocked at a talk show, only to leave the sets crying.

Taking to her twitter handle, the diva spilled all out on the reasons behind the sudden walk out.

While revealing her stance, the star highlighted that a person should have sense of comedy and should know the how much it hurts if the person does not have a good sense of humour.

About the same, she said, "So today I walked out of a show because some comedians clearly don’t understand the difference between humour or degrading someone. Tears rolled down as I left the set full of people. Jokes are meant to be funny not hurt someone’s feelings."

The netizens agreed to her statement as they mentioned no one has the right to humiliate anyone.