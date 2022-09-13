Dirilis Ertugrul star Celal Al peps up efforts for flood affectees

Turkish actor Celal Al aka Abdurrahman Alp, has now arrived in Karachi to join in the on-ground flood relief efforts in light of the great destruction caused.

The actor is very concerned about the gravity of the situation in Pakistan and urged his fans back home to donate.

Celal took to his Instagram handle and shared a video message saying, "In Pakistan, Karachi. We are taking your [donations] to the affected people. You can also help by texting Pakistan [to] 2868."





He travelled all the way from Turkey just to cater to the needs of those suffering and orphaned.

Ertugrul actor then posted another clip where he could be seen actively playing with a bunch of children in the region, lighting up their day.





Around one third of Karachi is submerged and 40 million Pakistanis are now homeless and thousands dead.

As of Monday the floodwaters flowing from Manchar Lake continued to wreak havoc in Dadu district warning that more villages might soon inundated.

















