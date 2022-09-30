Malala Yousafzai goes Hollywood

The world's youngest Nobel Prize Laureate Malala Yousafzai gears up to produce three Hollywood films.

Malala, who always had a serious outlook towards life, is also a storyteller and wants to offer the world her fun side.

In an exclusive for the outlet’s Power of Women celebration, Malala expressed her love for Stranger Things, and her affinity for Dustin Henderson.



She also discussed about her growing interest in entertainment.

While bending her fingers backwards, Malala said, "I am Vecna, I am a producer, I want my name to be there in TV shows, documentaries and movies.”

At 25 now the activist is at a new juncture in her life as she lives away from her parents.

The Oxford University graduate heads her very own film and TV production company named Extracurricular, “When I fill out forms that ask for a profession, I always struggle, because I’m trying to figure out what my role is."

"I’m a woman, a Muslim, a Pashtun, a Pakistani and a person of colour. And I watched Succession, Ted Lasso and Severance, where the leads are white people — and especially a lot of white men."



Further asserting, "If we can watch those shows, then I think audiences should be able to watch shows that are made by people of colour, and produced and directed by people of colour, with people of colour in the lead. That is possible, and I’m going to make it happen."

Extracurricular’s first slate of projects is now in the works at Apple TV.

