Aiman Khan, husband Muneeb Butt perform Umrah: See

Power couple Muneeb Butt and Aiman Khan have been blessed this year as they celebrated 12th Rabi ul Awal in Madinah.

Little daughter Amal Muneeb also accompanied them to the Holy city.

After gracing the roza of the Prophet PBUH the family has now headed to the House of Allah, Mecca.

Taking to their respective social media handles, they documented their entire trip.

















Fans could not stop swooning over Amal looking cute in a scarf.