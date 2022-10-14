Sana Fakhar announces divorce with husband Fakhar Jaffri: "Its heartbreaking"

Film actress Sana Fakhar, who tied the knot in 2008, is breaking apart her marriage of 14 years.

The veteran diva shared the shocking news on her social media and penned in emotional words.

"Breakups hurt. But sometimes breaking a relationship is so mandatory to save yourself to break so much."















"With all the respect, me and Fakhar after several years of marriage through highs and lows decided to take a separate path. It’s heartbreaking but I strongly believe that God has better plans for both of us. All the best Fakhar Jaffri," she concluded.



Last year, Sana made headlines when she uploaded an intimate picture with Fakhar on Instagram, wishing him a very happy birthday.

Fans cannot digest and are wondering what exactly happened.







