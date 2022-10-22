Feroze Khan granted visitation rights by the family court

Renowned Pakistani actor Feroze Khan, who divorced wife Aliza, has now been given permission by the court to meet his kids but under strict conditions.

The actor had previously filed an application for meeting and extradition of the children in the family court, the decision for which was announced Friday.



As the kids are small the custody rights go to the mother and the Gul-e-Rana star can only see the little ones twice a month.

Adhering to the courts decision, Khan would have to submit his ID card and passport prior to the meet-up.

Last month, the Zindagi Kitni Haseen Hay actor confirmed he and his wife of 4 years parted ways and the divorce deed was finalized by a family court.

His wife accused him of infidelity, degradation and blackmail.







