'Legends of Maula Jatt' crosses Rs 100 crores globally in just 10 days

Bilal Lashari's epic Legend of Maula Jatt has minted crores in no time.

The cast and makers thanked the audience for propelling the 1979's reboot on the run to become most successful movies to date.

It stars Fawad Khan, Hamza Ali Abbasi, Mahira Khan and Humaima Malick in pivotal roles.

Lashari shared a poster from the movie which shows its worldwide box office hit while the Arth actress also took to her social media page and penned a long note.





"Maula Jatt just crossed 100 crores today. I can't tell you how emotional I feel while I'm typing this as words can't describe how proud and happy I feel for our country. I started working in industry when I was 14 and Bol was my first project. Today, Maula Jatt made this big worldwide, loved by millions of people all over the world."

She continued, "It's a proud moment for Pakistanis all over the world as we've made 100 crores in 10 days and this is the best portrayal of our film industry. I'm so proud to be a part of it."

In its opening weekend the largest amount the movie collected was Pakistani Rs50.91 crores – US$2.3mn.



