Ali Sethi stands tall at TIME100 Next Gala event

Singer-songwriter Ali Sethi sat among some great minds in style at an event after bagging a spot on Time magazine’s TIME100 Next list this year.

List of some aspiring minds include people ranging from musicians to medical professionals, government officials, movement leaders as well as high-profile whistle blowers.

On Wednesday, the Pasoori famed hit-maker shared pictures from the celebration night and captioned, "Thank you next."





The post therefore showed a glimpse of contributors reading pieces out loud from the magazine.

One of the uploads highlighted his name flashing on a screen under a subhead 'Innovators' along with Keke Palmer, Law Roach, FKA Twigs, and Ayo Edebiri.

For the appreciation gala, Sethi chose an eccentric and gender-fluid outfit complimented by the subversive layers to it.

He therefore paired the dress with a striped red, off-white and navy blue poncho sweater over a crisp-white button down and the red Chelsea boots was the main highlight of the attire.

Earlier in September, Sethi expressed how proud he was for being honoured.















