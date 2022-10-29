Iman Ali on rocky relationship with dad Abid Ali: "He was just never there"

Gorgeous Pakistani supermodel Iman Ali candidly revealed that her late father Abid Ali played no role in her life.

The actor passed away in 2019 and after years first time his daughter opened up about their relationship.

In an interview with Something Haute, Iman said, "He was just never there, there was no relationship, had he been in my life, I would have had a relationship with him."

She further added, "Where was Abid Ali in our life, If he was working then why were we so poor, I mean, I changed my life within the four years of my professional career, I made a house, I used to save a single penny."

"I used to spend on my needs instead of my medicines, he was never there in our lives."



Revealing facts about mending the father daughter bond, "When he came back into my life, he passed away sooner after that, previously, I was careless of his presence but even then I had a hope that he will be back but now that hope is also gone."








