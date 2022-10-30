Asim Azhar sentimental over Pakistan's defeat: ''Absolutely no words"

Singer Asim Azhar expressed disappointment and shock after Pakistan lost to Zimbabwe.

The black shirt team has really put the Asian giants in danger of an early exit from the Twenty20 World Cup.

It was Pakistan's second straight loss after their agonizing, opening defeat to arch-rivals India and since then Twitter had a meltdown with fans, celebrities.

Taking to the bird app, the Ghalat Fehmi actress wrote, "Disappointed. No words. Absolutely no words."

Asim further shared he will always back up the men in green, "Wish I was a seasonal fan like many others, would be really easy to hate/abuse and take out my frustration right now."





Habibi crooner states, "As much as I’m angry - this is still my team, through the ups and through the downs. The game was heartbreaking but these boys will always be my boys. The rest of you can do as you please."

"We were rubbish today. Deserved to lose. But anyone who wears the star on their chest has my support and will always do. Not just only when their playing world-class. But ALWAYS. That’s the kind of fan I am. With that being said, I request everyone to criticize but do not abuse,'' he concluded.





