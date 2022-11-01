Zara Noor Abbas, Asad Siddiqui ''grew very close'' post miscarriage

Zara Noor Abbas, Asad Siddiqui bonded more post miscarriage: "We grew very close"

The couple Asad Siddiqui and Zara Noor Abbas, who lost their first-born Aurangzeb to stillbirth, opened up about how it affected their relationship.

The tough time proved to be a real learning curve for them.

In an interview with Nauman Ijaz, the two spilled in their incomprehensible grief.

Nauman, the host, started the conversation with an anecdote about how he also lost one of his first babies to relate and create an environment of trust and vulnerability.

Revealing her take on his thought, the Badshah Begum actress said, "You know, having children together is a huge blessing but losing a child together also makes you very tight. Your bond grows incredibly close because you spend that tough time together."

"Everyone spends a good time, you have to and you will. But when we lost our child, we grew very close. Only he mattered at that time. I’d have all my things at one side, and yell ‘Asad, Asad, Asad’ all the time."



"Maybe Allah wanted to bring us closer, and he wanted us to realise that you should pause in life, and take breaks from work to prioritise family. That’s what we learnt," she added.



Asad also chimed in to agree with the host, "She was very upset. As you said, we (men) can’t understand it all because the woman, who goes through all kinds of all changes, hormonal, physical, mental, all kinds of changes, is harder on them. And I would just tell her to not worry and believe in God’s will. Maybe it wasn’t the time for them (the child) to come."

For those undercover, Zara felt all the guilt and self-blame after the major loss.







