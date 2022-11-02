Meher Bano shares her husband truly loves her: " He exceeds all expectations"

Actress Meher Bano, who just embarked on a new journey of life, had a lot to tell her fans about the kind of love and care she gets from her husband.

She was one of the most beautiful and super happy bride looking forward to a bright future.

Taking to the photo-sharing app, the Bunty I Love You actress shared pictures from her wedding day and as caption penned in a long message saying she found her soul mate.

At the same time she advised all women not to settle for less and find someone worthy of you.

Internet is in shambles after Bano's revelations which made all the single people want the same in their lives.











