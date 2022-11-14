Anoushey Ashraf takes a trip to Scotland, steps foot into Edinburgh castle

Anoushey Ashraf takes a trip to Scotland, steps foot into Edinburg castle

Host Anoushey Ashraf is having a great time in Scotland as she visits the Edinburgh castle.

Ashraf is an enthusiastic traveler and is often spotted in the most scenic locations that could ever be.

At the same time she loves to share her experience which definitely encourages her fans to plan more trips.

Pictures from her journey are doing rounds and we could see Ashraf the happiest of all.

The high-rise castle building is situated amidst all the green trees and clear paths.

She not only explored famous sites but also brought to life her adventurous side by trekking.















