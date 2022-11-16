Nadia Hussain has skin care tips for brides

Multitalented Nadia Hussain is able to identify any problems that come in the way of beauty and also has the ideas and tips to deal with it.

Hussain is also a beauty slam owner with her own makeup line.

She has thus counted every issue a bride can face and also modelled all the bridal dresses herself.

As an exert on Nida Yasir's wedding master class, she shared some tricks that new brides can use as they wear the heavy bridals which can cause reaction to their skin.

Many new brides have already sensitive skin due to all the beauty treatments so friction can cause many issues.

About the same, the makeup artist shared, "One should be able to recognize if they have sensitive skin and if the problem is there, they should use steroidal creams after consulting their doctors to soot the rashes."

"Using calamine lotion will help them a lot and as it is available as over the counter medicine, it is easier to get from the pharmacy."

