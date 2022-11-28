Iqra Aziz does not wish to share the screen with Feroze Khan; Here's Why

Iqra Aziz appeared in The Talk Talk Show with Hassan Choudary where she talked about her recent decision of not working with Feroze Khan.



The two starred together in Khuda Aur Mohobbat which turned out to be a huge hit.

On the host’s question about Feroze Khan, Aziz said, "For me it was very personal decision, I did what I thought was right, I wanted to do that, I took a decision and I thought I was not comfortable working with him, I wasn’t waiting for anything to be proved against anyone because I had already gotten a chance to work with him and I was not comfortable that’s why I said no, we are in the era where we all must have career choices, we should have the right to say yes or no."



She further refused to talk about the matter but said that in case he’s proven guilty it would be another story and she can’t talk about that.





