Armeena Rana Khan clapped back at haters with a note to mind their own business

Actress Armeena Rana Khan faced flak for being too western and shameful in her maternity shoot.

According to trolls, desi women are meant to hide their pregnancy and not post pictures of their bellies on social media.

On Friday, while sharing a screenshot from the comment section of her shoot picture, Khan showed how she shut a troll for being a hypocrite.

"Troll me all you want, I don't care and will never care,'' she wrote reiterating its her online space and that she shares all updates with her fans, well-wishers and not haters.

A person commented on how her maternity shoot looked like a “Hollywood copy” and that women shouldn’t copy the “Kafir (sinners)” to feel empowered, "Hey ladies, Don’t be like Fatima. She’s a hypocrite."





Triggered by all the negativity, the Bin Roye starlet put up a PSA for everyone following her.

"Next up, I will talk about my delivery and all of the details when it happens. [This is] my space, not yours. If I haven't triggered you religious fanatics enough yet, watch this space."







