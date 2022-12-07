Esra Bilgic is a sight to behold in new IG post: See

Turkish actress Esra Bilgic left the gram melting with her beauty.

She is an active social media user, who often makes others drool over her stylish feed.

Just a few hours ago, the Resurrection Ertugrul starlet posted a gorgeous selfie.





Esra was seen rocking the white tee while in the makeup department she went for bold brown eyes and nude lips.

Therefore, she made use of no accessories and looked rather chic and simple.

The diva gained fame through the character of Halime Sultan, wife of Ertugrul Bey which she played to perfection in the historic series and so has gained international fandom.