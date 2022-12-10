Mahira Khan stuns at Saudi film fest

Superstar Mahira Khan turned heads with her style at the Red Sea Film Festival.

Ditching gowns for a chic fusion outfit, Khan chose a royal blue bodycon dress with the perfect ratio of matte versus glittery.



While one side of the dress was sleeveless, what made the outfit stand out was the other complete velvet sleeve with a glove which also included a tail that she draped over her arm to add that oomph.

With the statement dress, the Humsafar diva opted for simple gold accessories and her locks were open in loose curls.

In the makeup department she did the subtle eye-makeup berry-toned glossy lip colour, flushed cheeks, and on-fleek brows.



The festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia also had Bollywood actors in attendance such as likes of Ajay Devgn, Ranbir Kapoor, Akhshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Hrithik Roshan.







