Reham Khan turns wife to model Mirza Bilal

Reham Khan, the former second wife of Imran Khan, ties the knot for the third time. Khan announced her third marriage on Twitter.



Khan, who is now running her YouTube channel, shared pictures from her wedding day.

She can be seen dressed in a white outfit, marking her big day.



To note, who she decided to settle in with this time is a young model and satirist named Mirza Bilal.

Previously, Khan accused Imran Khan for cheating on her which was the basis for their divorce.