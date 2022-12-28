TLOMJ to get an Indian release: Reports

There's no stopping to Bilal Lashari's The Legend of Maula Jatt as it is all set to hit screens in India, on Friday.



The highest grossing film stars India's fan favourites like Mahira Khan, Fawad Khan, Humaima Malick and Hamza Ali Abbasi.

Rajender Singh Jyala, chief programming officer, INOX Leisure Ltd, told PTI, "It will be played in Punjab and a few theatres in Delhi in INOX where there are Punjabi speaking people."



Multiplex chain PVR Cinemas had shared a release announcement on its official Instagram page but deleted it soon after, “Presenting the official poster of #TheLegendofMaulaJatt! Coming to PVR this Friday."



However, the movie is the first to hit India's theatres after 2011's Bol.

Previously, Ramchand Pakistani starring Nandita Das and Rashid Farooqi in 2008 were also screened in Indian theatres. Shoaib Mansoor's critically acclaimed film, Khuda Kay Liye, which included Fawad in the ensemble cast alongside Naseeruddin Shah, was released across the border in 2007.





