Pasoori becomes first Coke Studio song to cross 500 million views on YouTube

Ali Sethi and Shae Gill's hit number Pasoori reaches another big milestone!

From being featured in the fourth episode of the much-acclaimed miniseries Ms. Marvel to becoming the most streamed Pakistani song on Spotify, the track has proved itself to be a formidable feat in the music industry.



Carrying the winning streak further in 2023, Sethi took to his IG page and announced that the popular Punjabi folk tune has now added another feather in its cap, crossing 500 million views on YouTube.





At the same time, he also dropped a few pictures and videos from a close-knit party commemorating the achievement. In the clips, Sethi can be seen happily celebrating with many others including Shae Gill, Abdullah Siddiqui, and Zulfiqar Jabbar Khan.

The Chan Kithan crooner also expressed his disbelief on the wonderful news. "What just happened?" read his caption on the aforementioned post.



The official YouTube channel of Coke Studio also shared a heartwarming video to hail their latest accomplishment.

"Celebrating your ever-growing love for Pasoori, helping us transcend borders and boundaries and making it a global phenomenon. Congratulations to all of you on helping Pasoori achieve more than 500 Million views across YouTube," read the statement.



Prior to this, Google unveiled the Global Trends for Year in Search 2022, which revealed the viral song Pasoori has beaten BTS's Butter to be the most Googled song in Hum to Search category worldwide this year.













