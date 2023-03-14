Aima Baig shames Pak Fest for using her name to sell tickets

Aima Baig calls out an event using her name for selling tickets

Pakistani singer Aima Baig after stepping back from a concert over an issue of non-payment claimed that the event organizers used her name for ticket-selling purposes.

Pak Fest event took place on March 12 in Lahore which featured several other artists like Ali Zafar and Kaifi Khalil. This was however the second edition of the music festival.

But Baig was utterly disappointed over their unprofessional behaviour and so termed it defamatory.

Detailing the problem, the Baazi singer took to her Instagram stories and wrote, "Hi guys, I am writing this note to express my disappointment [at a festival] for using my name for ticket-selling [purposes] after an issue of non-payment."

She then further went on to name and shame the event for not removing her name from the page and tickets, "I regret to participate in Pak Fest Lahore. And instead of removing my name from the participation, the organisers were making money."

"They were misusing my name and my fans were buying the tickets to watch me. We have received no explanation from Pak Fest Lahore, which has cost me undue stress and inconvenience."



Tagging the page of Pak Fest, Baig then adds, "I urge you to take immediate action to rectify this situation."

She then shared the pictures of the tickets, "My DMs are full of these screenshots. Once again everybody, it wasn’t my fault. I wanted to be with you all tonight so badly, trust me."















