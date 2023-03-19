Shaheen Shah Afridi celebrates PSL8 win

Shaheen Shah Afridi celebrates the PSL 8 win

PSL 8 came with many high-scoring and high-voltage games out of which Shaheen Shah Afridi's Qalandars were the ultimate winners and so he celebrated like family.

Everyone's fav Qalandars ended up defending their titles and the finale was a replay of PSL 7.

The cricketer had the best year with his Nikkah event held and also bagged a big cricket win.

Shaheen is now again a champion of PSL as a captain for the second time straight and so had the chance to rejoice with his team and wife.

His sister-in-law Aqsa Afridi was also present there to watch the match.























