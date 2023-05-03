Parineeti Chopra set to be engaged with politician Raghav Chadha

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra will reportedly get engaged to politician Raghav Chadha this month

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra is reportedly set to get engaged to Indian politician Raghav Chadha in New Delhi this month.

According to Indian Express, Parineeti’s representative has confirmed the news, and the engagement ceremony is set to take place on May13.



Parineeti and Raghav set off dating rumours earlier this year after they were spotted on numerous dates together.

Reports also suggest that Parineeti had been planning to get engaged while her cousin, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, visits India.

It is pertinent to mention that both Parineeti and Raghav are yet to confirm the news of their impending engagement, with both instead choosing to remain tight-lipped.