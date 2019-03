ماورا حسین نے وکالت کی ڈگری حاصل کرلی

View this post on Instagram

These two humans looking at me with the shining light in their eyes on my graduation day trumps all the joys & emotions I have ever felt in my entire life. #Alhumdulillah I’m lucky to have you by my side, I’m lucky to have had the opportunity to do you two proud!!! ️️️️️️️‍ P.s Mama I hope you know that you’re my inspiration & my strength, you’ve pushed me to achieve more & more in life. You’re the backbone of our family! We are who we are because of your vision & persistence. I can never put to words how you have selflessly nurtured & loved all of us! Love you!!!!!! @raziamakhdoom #parents #graduation #UniversityofLondon @museluxe @nasdinphotography @beautybysbk @nataliasouza_hair